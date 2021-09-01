NZ's disaster experts release free Pandemic Pack resource

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 15:59

As Kiwi businesses grapple with Lockdown and the country moves into the third week of the Delta outbreak, leading NZ disaster experts have channelled their extensive global experience into creating and launching a free Pandemic Pack - to help people care for their mental health and work towards post-traumatic growth.

Developed by Hummingly, the pack is a set of downloadable digital cards that have so far been downloaded more than 2000 times, by people who are part of an emerging wave of business leaders, workers and individuals seeking assistance in moving forward with resilience and achieving post-traumatic growth.

Hummingly, founded by cognitive scientist Jolie Wills and disaster expert Elizabeth McNaughton, works with international organisations like Red Cross, the Victorian government, (and closer to home) Ravensdown. They help people build resilience and recover from disasters including the Australian bush fires, the Christchurch earthquakes, the Boxing Day tsunami, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jolie Wills says it's entirely normal for people to feel like the Delta outbreak is a big setback, particularly after New Zealand had experienced a relatively normal way of life during the last 12 months. She says there is a common pattern to what people experience in the wake of disaster and we are seeing this pattern play out as we would expect.

"Initially, there's a sense of unity, a collective outpouring of support and energy. Then, for many, a sense of fatigue and disillusionment takes over. Coming out the other side from mass disruption like this always takes longer and is harder than people first expect. However, we also know from experience (and the research shows this) that most people will grow from these types of difficult events".

Jolie says this growth doesn't downplay the pain or hardship people go through - but says most people will experience growth, even if it's a difficult thing to anticipate or talk about. For leaders in particular, having the right tools and knowledge at hand makes all the difference, she says.

"As a leader yourself, you can expect to lose perspective and become fatigued at some point - that's the nature of prolonged stress - so using tools like our Pandemic Pack and Pandemic Parcel for leaders can sustain yourself and your support to your team," she says.

"Post-traumatic growth is like wisdom learned from the toughest of times".

"It can be even harder for businesses and leaders trying to help their teams and staff through the pandemic - and there is a fine line between growth and damage,"

Hummingly's Pandemic Pack is available to download for free here. Businesses can also purchase the Pandemic Parcel here and access a range of resources for themselves and their teams.

