Search underway for new CEO of ChristchurchNZ

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 10:47

Joanna Norris is stepping down as CEO of Christchurch’s economic development agency ChristchurchNZ. Board chair Dr Therese Arseneau said:

"Joanna has shown extraordinary leadership during the past four years. She has overseen the establishment of ChristchurchNZ as a highly effective agency and led with vision and unflappable calm during challenging times. "The team has delivered from the get-go, with activity ranging from establishing jobs and innovation growth programmes, through to building a long-term major events portfolio, forming partnerships with mana whenua, establishing Screen CanterburyNZ and reviving the city’s Antarctic Office, and more recently undertaking significant urban development projects within the City.

"We are grateful for the steadfast strategic leadership she has provided since ChristchurchNZ was established, and have now initiated a search process for our next exceptional CEO."

Norris said: "I am so proud of the work we have done to establish a credible and trusted agency, with a powerful kaupapa. Through our work, we have made a real difference supporting businesses and attracting activity to the city to create jobs and grow economic wellbeing.

"With ChristchurchNZ now well established and a team of dynamic general managers leading the agency’s core functions, I am ready for my next challenge. I look forward to seeing the wonderful CNZ team continue this important and valuable work which benefits the people of Christchurch now and into the future." Norris has accepted a newly established role as Chief Content Officer of New Zealand-owned media company Stuff. Her last day with ChristchurchNZ will be October 29.