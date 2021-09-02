Commercial negotiations vs illegitimate pressure - Bell Gully Update

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 14:29

When do robust commercial negotiations cross the line into lawful, but illegitimate, pressure such that the resulting contract should be set aside?

This was the issue before the UK Supreme Court in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd [2021] UKSC 40, a recent decision which puts the spotlight on the controversial doctrine of lawful act economic duress.

In this update, we consider the Court’s decision and its potential implication for commercial parties in New Zealand.

Click here to read more.