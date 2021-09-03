NZ consumer spending data for August 2021 - Paymark

Friday, 3 September, 2021 - 08:00

Paymark’s figures confirm the unsurprising large drop in consumer spending during the two weeks of Level 4 lockdown in New Zealand.

Payments processed by Paymark through merchants in the core retail sector were down 34% to $975 million in the 14 days ending 31 August 2021, versus the same 14 days in 2020. (NOTE: Payments through Pay-

mark are largely through onsite payments but do include some e-commerce payments.)

The difference between the first and second half of the month shows up in a breakdown by sector for each of the two weeks. Spending at Food and liquor shops was up 14% on last year, down 20% at Pharmacies and on average was down 82% amongst the remaining Non-food retail stores. Within the hospitality sector, spending was 80% down amongst Accommodation providers and 93% below levels from a year ago across the Food and beverage service sector.

Again, of no surprise, shoppers stocked up on the Tuesday before Level 4, with spending through Food and liquor shops rising 86% in comparison to the same day last year, a sharp increase on the 1% average for the first 17 days of the month. Elsewhere, annual growth rates had been generally strong before Level 4, in part reflecting the lockdowns that had occurred in August last year as well. The spending change between

August 2020 and August 2021 for Core Retail merchants was -12%.

Grouping of merchants Annual growth-

1-17 AUG Annual growth-

18-31 Aug

Food and liquor shops 1.4% 14.3%

Non-food retail stores except Pharmacies 6.0% -82.1%

Pharmacies 5.3% -19.9%

Accommodation 20.9% -79.9%

Food and beverage services 19.0% -93.4%

CORE RETAIL 6.6% -33.9%