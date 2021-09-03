Nominations documents ready for Fonterra Board of Directors’ election

Friday, 3 September, 2021 - 15:55

Nominations for the Fonterra Board of Directors’ Election open on Friday, 3 September with an election to be held for three farmer-elected Directors.

This year Peter McBride, Leonie Guiney and John Nicholls retire by rotation, and have confirmed that they will be standing for re-election.

The Independent Assessment Process will be run first with a nomination period of 3 - 17 September 2021. The Independently Assessed Candidates will be rigorously assessed by an Independent Selection Panel of three highly respected governance experts. This year, the Panel comprises Tony Carter (Chair of My Food Bag, TR Group and Datacom Group), Joan Withers (Chair of The Warehouse Group) and Rob Campbell (Chair of Skycity Entertainment Group, Tourism Holdings, NZ Rural Land, Ara Ake and WEL Networks). Their role is to shortlist and recommend the best candidates to Fonterra’s shareholders.

The Returning Officer will announce the Independent Assessment Process candidates on Monday, 18 October 2021.

The Non-Assessment Process, where farmers can put themselves forward as a candidate for the Board outside the Independent Assessment Process, will follow with the nomination period running from 18 - 28 October 2021.

The Returning Officer will confirm all Directors’ Election candidates on Friday, 29 October 2021.

The Director Election will be held using the first past the post system via postal and online voting by Fonterra shareholders.

The Independent Selection Panel search brief along with the Candidate Handbook are now available from the Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp, from electionz.com. These documents provide prospective Director candidates with information on all aspects of the Election process including details of the skills and attributes that the Board is looking for in 2021.

Nominations for the Fonterra Co-operative Council and the Directors’ Remuneration Committee Elections will be called for on Tuesday, 12 October, and close at 12 noon on Thursday, 28 October.

Fonterra shareholders are eligible to stand in the Fonterra Elections. Candidates must satisfy eligibility requirements to be elected and further procedural requirements are specified in the Election rules and the Candidate Handbooks.