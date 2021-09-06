Comvita announce new North America joint venture

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 12:01

Comvita, global market leaders in Mānuka Honey, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Caravan, a Joint Venture with entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Central to this partnership is the formation of a celebrity-backed lifestyle brand, using the natural healing properties of Mānuka Honey and Propolis for topical use.

Commenting, Comvita Group CEO David Banfield said, "At Comvita, we are relentless in looking for opportunities to extend our global leadership. Our partnership with Caravan, and its celebrity reach, has some significant and far-reaching benefits for Comvita. Despite the progress we have made recently, the benefits of Mānuka Honey and Propolis are relatively unknown in North America. Our partnership with Caravan will amplify the awareness and benefits of Mānuka Honey and Propolis through the eyes of celebrities who turn to Comvita for solutions. At this point, exact details of timing and products are commercially sensitive, but we look forward to sharing more details in due course."