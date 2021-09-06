Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Significant corporate and personal penalties imposed for one-off attempt to enter into a cartel - Bell Gully

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 18:05

A new case imposing penalties under the Commerce Act 1986 highlights the potential risks of discussions with competitors, if those discussions are not kept within legitimate boundaries.

A penalty of between $400,000 and $520,000 was held to be appropriate for a single, unsuccessful attempt to enter into a price-fixing agreement, with an additional penalty of $24,000 to be paid by the person involved.

Click here for more details.

Glenn Shewan

Partner

Torrin Crowther

Partner

Sam Hiebendaal

Senior Associate

Penny Pasley

Senior Associate

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.