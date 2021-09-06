Significant corporate and personal penalties imposed for one-off attempt to enter into a cartel - Bell Gully

|
A new case imposing penalties under the Commerce Act 1986 highlights the potential risks of discussions with competitors, if those discussions are not kept within legitimate boundaries.
A penalty of between $400,000 and $520,000 was held to be appropriate for a single, unsuccessful attempt to enter into a price-fixing agreement, with an additional penalty of $24,000 to be paid by the person involved.
Glenn Shewan
Partner
Torrin Crowther
Partner
Sam Hiebendaal
Senior Associate
Penny Pasley
Senior Associate
