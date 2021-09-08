Electricity sector continues to support households over lockdown - ERANZ

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 16:04

"Covid-19 lockdowns have been difficult for many Kiwis, with increased stress, financial struggles, and uncertainty. Power companies are committed to working with customers to support them through this time," Electricity Retailers’ Association Board Chair Anna Kominik says.

"Throughout the disruptions of Covid-19 some drivers of energy hardship have been intensified. Power companies have been particularly focused on looking after vulnerable Kiwis during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We’ve been dedicated to continuing our support for whÄnau in hardship through phone and online sessions with EnergyMate coaches to offer education and assistance while keeping coaches and households safe," Ms Kominik says.

EnergyMate is all about helping whÄnau get the most out of their electricity. For some, that’s a reduced power bill, for others, it’s a warmer, drier, healthier home.

EnergyMate delivers better outcomes for whÄnau by engaging them in their energy use, finding the best plan for their needs, educating them to use their appliances efficiently, and helping them heat their home within their budget.

"In addition to supporting customers through EnergyMate power companies have paused all disconnections during lockdowns and been carrying out wellness checks for customers they know to be in hardship," Ms Kominik says.

Other support includes finding payment terms and repayment schedules that best suit a household’s circumstances, and coordinating financial support with social service providers like WINZ and MoneyTalks.

"These systems helping Kiwis who find themselves in financial difficulty due to COVID-19 have been in place for some time, are robust and well-tested, and are here to support Kiwis.

"Anyone concerned about paying their bill should get in touch with their power company. Now is the perfect opportunity to chat to your power company and talk through your options," Ms Kominik says.