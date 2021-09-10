'Rubber hits the road' for Covid-friendly tyre replacement model

Friday, 10 September, 2021 - 10:58

Lockdown has been an unsuspecting boost to business for the pioneers and industry leaders of online tyre and wheel replacement services in New Zealand - Hyper Drive.

The fully New Zealand owned business has experienced record customer numbers in recent weeks by virtue of providing a fully contact-less essential service to a largely captive audience.

The company’s Auckland mobile van tyre-replacement service is burning through the tread itself to keep up with demand from people who are taking the opportunity while their vehicles are in lockdown to select from New Zealand’s largest range of tyres online and get them delivered and fitted.

Hyper Drive co-founder Simon Furness says the service has been so popular that more than 50% of tyres they sell in Auckland are now being fitted via the mobile van service.

"With tyres being an essential product, we’ve noticed a major uplift in online orders and enquiries over lockdown. People need their cars to get to the supermarket or their essential jobs and being able to offer replacement tyres in a fully contactless way has really appealed to people.

"Ironically with less traffic on Auckland’s roads at the moment, it’s allowed our vans to reach a lot more customers each day than they usually would. We’re probably doing 25% more jobs per day with the light traffic flows," says Furness.

Hyperdrive was literally able to hit the ground running because its contact-less online service was already very well established. In fact the business was the first to introduce mobile van tyre-servicing units to the industry in 2019. They’re still the only brand with multiple mobile vans offering this service - all others are sole-operator set ups, with limited tyre supplies.

"It’s being a hugely successful service that has complemented our core model where the customer orders their tyres online before selecting a location to go and get their tyres fitted from more than 250 Hyper Drive affiliates around the country," says Furness.

Furness adds they are looking at expanding the mobile van servicing model outside of Auckland early next year due to its success.