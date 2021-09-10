Support your local retailers by wearing a mask - Retail NZ

Friday, 10 September, 2021 - 19:08

Retail NZ has launched a public awareness campaign to encourage kiwis to ensure they wear a mask while in retail stores.

Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford says "It is the first weekend that customers can be in retail stores at Alert Level 2 and we are encouraging kiwis to wear their masks and use contact tracing methods"

"Wearing your mask in store is about keeping retail teams, customers and the community safe. Unfortunately over the past few days retailers have seen high levels of non-compliance by the public on wearing masks in stores. Retailers have faced abuse and aggressive behaviour when asking customers to wear a mask. This behaviour towards retail staff is unacceptable and not welcome"

Research undertaken by Retail NZ has shown that the retail sector is experiencing a significant rise in aggressive and anti-social behaviour towards retail staff from the general public.

"Before this recent lockdown there was over a 100 per cent increase in incidents of aggression and anti-social behaviour from the public to retail staff. As a result of this unwarranted behaviour from the public we have launched a brief video campaign using retailers voices to encourage kiwis to mask up!"

"Our message is to support your local retail stores by wearing a mask when shopping - not by serving up abusive and aggressive behaviour."