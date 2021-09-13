Tens of thousands of Kiwis access ASB Support Finder tool as Covid-19 impact felt

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 09:32

In the five weeks since ASB launched its Support Finder tool, almost 13,000 Kiwis who may be eligible for government support they’re not currently receiving have been referred to government agencies, as the effects of COVID continue to bite.

ASB launched Support Finder in the ASB Mobile App last month to help customers identify government support they may qualify for and connect with the relevant agency to make an application. Since then more than 88,000 customers have used the tool.

ASB executive general manager for Private Banking, Wealth and Insurance Adam Boyd says a significant proportion of these visits were during the first two weeks of lockdown, which prompted ASB to move quickly to incorporate the government’s latest COVID support into the tool.

Mr Boyd says, "Since adding these further support options, we have seen more than 3,200 customers viewing the individual COVID support information in the tool and close to 1,000 looking into business COVID support options.

"Support Finder is the first tool of its kind in New Zealand. Customers access it through the ASB mobile app and answer a few simple questions to help identify whether they might be eligible for financial help, before they are guided to the relevant government agency to apply. Support Finder currently includes 12 government financial assistance options from the Ministry of Social Development and Inland Revenue as well as information on the latest COVID government assistance.

"ASB has been supporting customers through the ups and downs of COVID over the past 18 months and will continue to do so. In addition to having a look at government support options, ASB customers who are worried about their financial situation are encouraged to contact us to discuss their options. We have a range of support available and can tailor it to individual circumstances."

For more information on Support Finder please see here > https://www.asb.co.nz/banking-with-asb/support-finder.html