Philip Goh to Lead IATA in Asia-Pacific as Regional Vice President - IATA

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 18:47

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the appointment of Philip Goh as its Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific with effect from today. Goh succeeds Conrad Clifford, who has been IATA’s Deputy Director General since 1 July 2021.

Goh is a 34-year veteran of the airline industry. He has held various senior management roles at Singapore Airlines in Singapore and overseas, at Virgin Atlantic Airways in London, and has extensive experience working throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Most recently, he was Regional Vice President for the South West Pacific for Singapore Airlines (2017 to 2021), based in Sydney.

Reporting to the IATA Deputy Director General, Goh will lead IATA’s activities across Asia-Pacific, a region covering 37 countries and territories and home to 45 IATA member airlines. He is based in Singapore, where IATA’s Regional Office is located.

"I am delighted to have Philip succeed me as Regional Vice President. His extensive airline experience and deep knowledge of the region will be particularly valuable in delivering IATA’s priorities across Asia-Pacific. He is well-prepared to lead IATA’s efforts on safety, sustainability, and recovery of international travel from COVID-19. Air transport is critically important to Asia-Pacific and I am confident that Philip will be both a passionate advocate for our members’ needs and a solid partner for governments," said Clifford.

"I am deeply passionate about the aviation industry and have been associated with its growth and development throughout my professional life. I am humbled to be leading the IATA Asia-Pacific team at the most challenging time in our industry’s history. Foremost among our immediate priorities are engaging governments to safely re-open borders, reviving the travel and tourism economy, and restoring the people-to-people connections that travel facilitates. International aviation can then return to its crucial role as an engine to deliver social and economic benefits to countries and communities in Asia-Pacific," said Goh.