Three quarters of customers satisfied with telco service: Commerce Commission

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 10:22

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) welcomes the Commerce Commission’s draft prioritisation paper on retail service quality (RSQ) released today which reports that 78% of respondents are satisfied or very satisfied with the service they receive.

The Telecommunications Commissioner has drafted a review of RSQ and, while there are certainly areas the industry can do more in, the results are very pleasing, says Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen.

"The report shows the industry is largely meeting or exceeding customer expectations and given the importance placed on the role telecommunications plays in both our economy and society, that is very good to hear."

The Commission report covers a broad range of consumer focussed areas including customer service, faults, installation, contracts, product disclosure, billing, switching, service performance, speed and availability.

"New Zealand has the fourth highest level of investment in telecommunications in the OECD (as a

percentage of GDP) and in recent years has had the highest fibre uptake rate in the developed world. We have been ranked 12th in the world for overall digital connectivity in the Global Connectivity Index 20201, something that has been of vital importance during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Paul.

The report does highlight areas where the industry can do better, and the TCF will engage with the Commission to work through areas of real importance to customers - which largely seem to focus on better understanding of their bills, and help deciding which of the technology choices available to them is best for their situation.

"When we consider just how many users of telecommunications there are in New Zealand and the value they place on the service we deliver, the report shows that for more than three quarters of the time, we deliver on the promise."

The TCF is already at work reviewing industry RSQ codes including broadband product disclosure code, the customer transfer code and our dispute resolution process.

The TCF and industry looks forward to working together with the Commerce Commission on this RSQ project, to ensure New Zealanders continue to receive high quality telecommunications services for the years to come.