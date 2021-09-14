Round Two funding opening to support Northland event initiatives

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 12:41

Following on from the first round of funding from the Northland Events Fund earlier this year, Northland Inc are pleased to announce that applications for the second round of funding will open on 1 October.

Focused on distributing event funding which drives regional visitation through investment in high impact, innovative and sustainable event activity, the first round of funding delivered support for a number of key regional events to a total investment of $548,000.

"The first round of funding received 39 applications, exceeding expectations and demonstrating the high level of engagement with the initiative" says Tania Burt, GM Destination for Northland Inc. "The second round of funding is particularly timely following the recent lockdown which impacted the Tai Tokerau Northland tourism and events industry. The fund gives us the opportunity to inject funds into the right places, driving visitation to the region and boosting our economy with a long-term view to support the recovery and development of events in the region."

Applicants must demonstrate the positive impact on the local economic landscape by offering new experiences within the region, or additionality to existing events. To aid prospective applicants in their preparation, a workshop will be held via zoom on Monday 20 September to provide detail on the application criteria, process and answer any questions.

The first round of the Northland Events Fund delivered funding to the likes of the Waka Ama Nationals 2022 which will be held in Waitangi, with over 12,000 spectators and participants expected. This event is a good example of the level of visitation that can be achieved through the support of this fund.

To bring more cohesion to existing event funds available in Northland, a collaborative panel has been convened consisting of representation from Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Northland Inc. The panel make recommendations and final decisions on the allocation of the fund, ensuring a Northland-wide spread of events.

Applications open on Friday 1st October and close on Friday 29th October 2021. A workshop open to all prospective applicants will be held online on Monday 20th September.

Applicants are invited to find all relevant information online at https://www.northlandnz.com/northland-events-fund and contact Northland Inc for more information through events@northlandnz.com.