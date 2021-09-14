Menulog NZ halves commission on pick up to support restaurants around the country

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 13:35

Online food delivery service Menulog is halving commission on all pick up orders to support restaurants operating at Alert Level 2.

The offer, available for a month from Monday September 13 until Sunday 10 October, will see commission reduced from the standard rate of 14% to 7% for pick up orders.

Menulog NZ Managing Director Morten Belling said the logistics of reopening and accommodating stricter Level 2 guidelines puts increased pressure on restaurants at an already difficult time.

"We want to support restaurants as they get back up and running under Alert Level 2 by helping to encourage more customers to order from their local favourites and to drive more pick up orders for these businesses."

Mr Belling said Menulog had focused on pick up to reduce the impact on restaurants’ delivery drivers, the Menulog Delivery Service, and with tighter dine-in capacity restrictions in place.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said: "We welcome this effort being made by Menulog to help our battling industry. Takeaway is the key part of operating at Level 3, and for many businesses at Level 2, particularly with Level 2 dine in limits.

"We continue to work with industry stakeholders to help drive cost-saving initiatives, so to see Menulog halve all commission nationally to 7 percent is a very welcome move."

Menulog has more than 2,000 restaurants on its platform, from the Bay of Islands to Invercargill.

It has supported local restaurants for more than nine years with online ordering and delivery. With Covid-19 restrictions providing businesses with significant challenges, Menulog continues to work closely with restaurant partners and industry groups to ensure customers and everyone in the Menulog community is kept safe.

"This is one of the most challenging times the hospitality sector has been through," said Belling. "However, the restaurant industry is resilient and for customers there is a real desire to support their favourite local restaurants and eateries.

"We are there to help provide support and expertise to ensure our restaurant partners can continue to keep serving delicious cuisines to the community."