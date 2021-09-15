New Zealand's favourite broadband supplier tripling speed at no cost - NOW

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 - 09:30

NOW broadband is proud to announce it will be first in line to triple the speed of its most popular home broadband plan at no extra cost to its customers.

"NOW is a customer-service led brand," says CEO Hamish White, "so it’s a no-brainer that the no-cost improvement being offered by Chorus will be passed on to our customers to ensure they get the greatest online experience available to them."

Network operator Chorus announced that from December it will triple the download speed of its most popular Ultrafast Broadband (UFB) plan- used by more than 600,000 consumers while keeping the same wholesale pricing for two years.

"As a ‘challenger telco’, NOW has always stood for - and built a very successful business on - bringing consumers market choice and access to the products and services that best fit their needs at a fair price." says White. "So, when Chorus voluntarily offers a benefit to broadband providers like NOW we see it as our duty to ensure the benefit is passed straight through to our customers."

"However, we are aware some bigger players in the industry may consider taking the Chorus benefit for themselves and seeing this as an opportunity to make more money." White says that especially at a time when New Zealand’s experiencing record demand on internet traffic compounded by Lockdown factors (New Zealanders consumed 26 petabytes of data in a single day last month - the equivalent of a Netflix HD stream running for 1000 years) now is the time to be thinking about benefits to customers rather than benefits to bottom lines.

"Without challengers like NOW taking this position, those big players may never move on opportunities such as this to add value back to the consumers. We want to see more Kiwi consumers and businesses receiving world class internet connections at speeds they deserve and at rates they can afford."

-Chorus is making this speed increase on the base plan only: 100/20 which will move to 300/100.