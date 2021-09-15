Partnering with Astute a 'significant advantage' for advisers

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 - 10:04

Astute Financial Management Limited (Astute) aims to be a market leader in the financial services industry, by providing outstanding financial adviser support and compliance processes, and access to a robust mentoring program.

"We want to be known in the industry by advisers as a group that looks after all the back-office functions, allowing advisers time to focus on their clients and their needs", says CEO of Astute, Sarah Johnston.

The new financial advice regime, which came into force on 15 March 2021, has added a level of intricacy for financial advisers around increased risk, compliance and workload. The support of a strong FAP partner has never been more important, in particular, for new advisers entering the industry for the first time.

"Members are at the heart of Astute’s business, and we have their needs at the forefront of our decisions," says Astute’s Quality Assurance Manager, Nikhil Ghate.

"We’ve worked hard to foster an environment where members trust each other and celebrate each other’s success, and a culture that encourages and recognises good conduct, right from the leadership down."

Astute is carving a path in the financial advisory industry, with a well-developed mentoring program that provides financial advisers with the right tools to conduct their business.

Astute financial advisers benefit from a range of support measures, including guidance on operating in a regulated environment, networking opportunities for business growth, and the development of a succession plan.

Remuneration and incentive frameworks are fair and transparent, says Mr. Ghate, and our leadership team is experienced in recruitment, mentoring, training and development.

Mortgage Express Limited’s General Manager, David Gopperth, says his team utilises Astute’s full adviser support package, and would highly recommend Astute to any individual or group of advisers considering joining them.

"We’re thrilled with the business relationship we have with Astute. From training, commission payment systems, a great CRM system, and access to a mentor program for new members, Astute is market leading in assisting advisers understand and implement the new financial industry compliance regulations."

Astute’s business support model has allowed Mortgage Express branded advisers to focus on delivering outstanding client service, knowing that Astute has their compliance requirements front of mind, continued Mr. Gopperth.

David Hart, Director of The Mortgage Supply Co Limited says, "With regulation moving quickly towards us, it became clear that we did not have the resources required to navigate the new regime."

"Once we started to look to where we would move our group to, it became clear there was only one group that stood out head and shoulders above the rest. Astute has delivered everything they said they would and has always had our advisers’ interests at the forefront. They are a group second to none."

Director of The Mortgage Supply Co Limited, David Windler, agrees that the partnership has been an effective one, and says, "The expertise, selflessness and sheer hard work we’ve experienced working with the Astute team for the past two years has allowed us to meet and surpass compliance requirements, and allowed us to get on with the real job of being mortgage advisers."

"Our environment is more demanding than it has ever been, and advisers need to pick their aggregator group wisely. The decision to partner with Astute has proved to be a good one for us."

Businesses and financial advisers interested in finding out more about working with Astute Financial should contact Astute’s CEO, Sarah Johnston or Business Development and Operations Manager, Joe De Sousa.

For more information about joining Astute , visit the Join Astute website page.

About Astute

Astute commenced operations in Australia in 2000 and in New Zealand in 2018. Astute has approximately 500 financial advisers operating across Australia and New Zealand.

Astute is a privately owned business, leading the market with a fully integrated financial services offering to our members.