Emissions plan delay sensible - BusinessNZ Energy Council

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 - 17:35

Delaying NZ’s first emissions reduction plan will allow for more business input, says Tina Schirr, Executive Director of the BusinessNZ Energy Council.

The Government announced today that the timeframe for the NZ Emissions Reduction Plan will be extended in light of the current Delta breakout's impact on businesses across New Zealand.

Ms Schirr said the decision was sensible, as businesses were fully occupied with operating in a Covid-restricted environment.

"To be successful, the plan must be based on sound consultation with industries and businesses, and more time for deliberation will ensure the eventual plan is fit for purpose.

"Our member businesses are committed to emissions reduction and are keen to have their views heard on how those reductions can be best achieved. Delaying delivery of the emissions reduction plan will help ensure that."