DomaCom funds under management climbs to $90 million

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 14:52

DomaCom Limited (ASX:DCL) is pleased to announce that the DomaCom Fund has continued to grow over recent months, with its FUM reaching the milestone level of $90 million in mid-September, powered by a 16.4% increase over the 4.5-month period since the start of May. The dollar increase in FUM over this time of $12.7 million matched that achieved in the entire 12-month period prior to 30th April 2021.

This robust FUM growth has primarily been driven by increased adviser syndications for NDIS transactions executed through DomaCom’s fractional investment platform. These deals have delivered high yielding income returns. They also represent attractive ESG investments.

Advisers have long demanded a way to provide the leveraged NDIS-related investments requested by their client bases.

In the past, advisers were unable to obtain loans from direct lenders for such purposes, as these financiers were unwilling to lend against properties leased to people with disabilities. This reluctance was linked to the perceived reputational risk of potentially having to foreclose on such loans. DomaCom’s unique solution, made possible by its fractional investment platform, gets around this concern, opening the way for advisers to deliver NDIS investment opportunities to their clients.

DomaCom CEO, Arthur Naoumidis, said: "We are thrilled that an increased number of investors are taking up the opportunity DomaCom provides them to easily access high yielding NDIS investments. All this while they are simultaneously delivering much needed housing solutions to people with disabilities and also ticking a number of other ESG-related boxes. The overall uplift in DomaCom’s FUM over recent months is also gratifying. It demonstrates the traction our fractional lending platform is getting within advisor networks and their client bases, but also reflects the DomaCom team’s unwavering focus on growing the business."