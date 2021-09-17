'Experienced academic manager' to head EIT Business, Computing Schools

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 11:57

EIT has appointed John West, an experienced academic leader and tertiary manager, as the new Head of the Schools of Business and Computing.

Mr West was the Product and Service Manager at eCampus NZ, one of New Zealand's largest online learning developers, based in Christchurch. He is also a former Head of the Business School of Ara Institute of Canterbury and former Director of Student Services at Ara as well.

Originally from Gisborne, he is pleased to be in Hawke’s Bay and taking on the dual role at EIT. "I know a number of people at EIT as I have worked in the sector for a long time. I've got some longstanding relationships with colleagues in the EIT Business School in particular, so is nice to reconnect with them."

He is also keen to build relationships with the Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti business communities as well as cultural communities represented by students. Mr West says he has enjoyed working at eCampus NZ for the past two years and playing a role in the online delivery of tertiary education, but he is looking forward to getting back on campus.

"The key driver for me in taking this role now is that I went into education to make a real difference for learners. I am looking forward to once again having that direct learner engagement."

"I would like to believe that the online provision experience that I've had will make a difference and add to EIT’s blended delivery of education," he says.

Fred Koenders, EIT’s Executive Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Technology, says he is pleased to be able to appoint someone of John’s calibre.

"John comes with a very strong pedigree. He has worked in the Tertiary Education sector for over 25 years’, with over 18 years’ experience as an executive leader and senior manager in academic and non-academic roles."

"John has strong people leadership skills as well as strong academic design and delivery knowledge, including online design. His recent experience in student services will prove invaluable, as will his competencies in project management, financial management and experience in managing in a multi-campus environment," said Mr Koenders.

EIT’s Schools of Business and Computing offer programmes across Hawkes Bay and TairÄwhiti, from Waipukarau to Ruatoria, as well as at the EIT Graduate International Campus in Auckland, and online both in New Zealand and off-shore"

Mr West, who began his role on 30 August from his home in Christchurch during the recent lockdown, is married with adult children. His wife, Judy, who is a primary schoolteacher in Christchurch, will relocate to Hawke’s Bay at the end of the year.