Future TRENZ plans revealed

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 15:07

Plans to showcase New Zealand’s tourism industry to influential international travel buyers in 2022 and 2023 have been revealed today by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

TIA says arrangements to hold TRENZ for the next two years are underway, with the May 2022 event to be held in TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland, and returning to Åtautahi Christchurch in May 2023.

"Given the uncertainty over when and how New Zealand’s borders will reopen, we do not yet know whether any international travel and tourism buyers will be able to physically attend TRENZ in May 2022," TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

"So we are planning another event like the successful TRENZ Hui we held in Christchurch in May 2021, updating international market-ready New Zealand tourism operators on how they can prepare for the return of international visitors. If international buyers can attend, we will add additional elements to the TRENZ programme."

The dates for TRENZ in 2022 will be 17-19 May.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director - Investment and Industry, Pam Ford says: "We can’t wait to welcome our industry whÄnau from across Aotearoa for this important tourism event.

"As our region is the first taste of New Zealand for most international travellers, as well as an increasingly popular standalone destination, it is fitting to have the industry come together here in TÄmaki Makaurau as we prepare for the restart of international tourism."

In 2023, TRENZ will move to Åtautahi Christchurch on 9-11 May.

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Destination and Attraction, says the city is thrilled to be hosting TRENZ 2023.

"Our city was set to host TRENZ in 2020. However, this was justifiably postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We then hosted the TRENZ Hui 2021 which was a great success and of real value despite the inability to bring in international buyers.

"We hope that at TRENZ 2023 we can host tourism operators from around New Zealand as well as our travel partners from countries around the world. We can’t wait to show off the progress that’s been made in Åtautahi Christchurch in the past decade."

Venue details for both 2022 and 2023 are being confirmed and will be revealed soon.

The announcements about future TRENZ physical events come just ahead of the launch next week of the new TRENZ Connect digital platform, where qualified international market-ready New Zealand tourism operators will be able to connect virtually with the international travel trade.

TRENZ Connect is designed to be a ‘legacy platform’, keeping New Zealand tourism operators connected with international buyers throughout the year, and supporting future physical TRENZ events.

TRENZ Connect has been developed with funding support from the New Zealand Government’s Regional Events Fund.