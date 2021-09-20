2degrees sweeps award for its support of small business

Monday, 20 September, 2021 - 11:58

2degrees is Canstar Blue’s winner of the Small Business Telecommunications Most Satisfied Customers award for 2021. Customers say they are pleased with its network coverage, which keeps Kiwis connected in 98.5% of the places they live and work.

The award comes as small businesses again find themselves under pressure, with lockdowns around New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canstar research to find the award winner, done just before the latest lockdown, revealed that the majority of small businesses remained optimistic about the future, despite the uncertainties of COVID. The survey revealed the difficulties of the past year, with 34% saying revenue had decreased, marginally more than the 32% who said revenue had increased. The remainder said revenue had remained around the same.

However, New Zealand’s small businesses continue to invest in their futures, with technology, stock and staff being the three biggest costs, followed by transport and premises. The research also reflects the dominance of the domestic economy, with around three quarters of customers and competitors being local.

2degrees swept 5 star ratings for its network coverage, value for money and bill clarity. Its customers also awarded it 5 stars for overall satisfaction.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said the research reflected the resilience of New Zealand’s small business sector. "Despite COVID creating extreme disruptions and hardship, it is notable small business owners continue to stay positive. And 2degees’ technology and communications support is clearly making life easier for them. Congratulations to the 2degrees team, who are supporting New Zealand’s small businesses at one of the most critical times in recent history."

2degrees Chief Business Officer Andrew Fairgray says support for small business in New Zealand has been key for the organisation for a number of years. "We know the difference small businesses make to New Zealand as a whole and more specifically the economy, and we have a strong legacy of fighting for fair to support our small business customers.

"Receiving external recognition from our customers is something we are very proud of, particularly with the results showing it is our network, which we’ve spent $1 billion on, value for money and bill clarity that contributed to overall customer satisfaction."

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here > https://www.canstarblue.co.nz/small-business-services/business-telecommunication/.