Emmys: Stake celebrates the companies behind Kiwis' favourite shows

Monday, 20 September, 2021 - 12:16

When the Emmy’s air on Monday afternoon, NZ time, many Kiwis will be watching keenly to see not just who wears the best dress on the red carpet, but which of their favourite shows and actors takes home a coveted award.

But does success at an awards show translate to business and financial success as well? More Kiwis than ever can invest in companies behind their favourite shows on investing platforms like Stake, and they have traded over $23 million worth of stock in Emmy nominated production houses like Netflix, Disney and Apple.

Matt Leibowitz, Stake’s CEO and Founder, says that retail investors love getting behind the companies they see on their screens every day. "Creators of characters like the hilariously frustrating Ted Lasso to the instantly lovable Baby Yoda, companies like Apple, Netflix and Disney are proving to be more than just boring, blue-chip investments."

To celebrate the Emmys, Stake has thrown an award show of its own, the Stakies, celebrating the companies achieving both critical and business acclaim. Netflix took out the inaugural award, winning due to a combination of its 129 Emmy nominations, a 16% increase in its stock price, and a fan vote by Stake users. "Netflix’s success is built on the back of the volume of Originals they produce. Headlined by masterpieces like Stranger Things, Tiger King and Queen’s Gambit, Netflix has published over 1,000 originals, far exceeding the competition," says Matt.

"Interestingly, Almost half of all voters in our survey would pick Netflix if they could only watch one producer’s content," adds Matt.