Muka Tangata Workforce Development Council chief executive appointed

Monday, 20 September, 2021 - 13:00

Muka Tangata Workforce Development Council today announced the appointment of Jeremy Baker as Chief Executive. The appointment is a significant milestone in the establishment of the Workforce Development Council, which will give primary industries greater leadership in the vocational education system.

Jeremy is currently Chief Insight Officer at Beef + Lamb New Zealand and has held senior leadership roles in industry, government, and the education and training sector.

Council Chair, Erin Simpson, welcomed the appointment: "Jeremy is the ideal person to lead the mahi of Muka Tangata. His skills and experience are exactly what’s required. Across our industries we have massive challenges in terms of skills capability and workforce supply. Jeremy has been living and breathing the primary sector for many years, and he has been actively involved in education and training policy. He comes to us with strong mana, great relationships and a track record of working with partners to make change happen. It is a privilege to have Jeremy on board."

Jeremy said, "For most of my career I have worked at the boundary between education, training and industry. I understand the vital role that Muka Tangata WDC will play in addressing industry challenges. I am committed to using this incredible opportunity to support the success of learners, industry and MÄori within the food and fibre sector. Building partnerships with industry, iwi/MÄori, and education and training providers will be central to the work of Muka Tangata, and that is where I plan to start."

Industries represented by Muka Tangata include dairy, sheep and beef, other livestock, arable, horticulture, fishing, aquaculture, equine, winemaking, silviculture and harvesting, and sports turf management.