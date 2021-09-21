'Star students' awarded TLC scholarships

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 10:24

Four exceptional school leavers have been granted Inspiring Locals Minds Scholarships from The Lines Company (TLC).

For the fourth year in a row, TLC has awarded scholarships to school leavers planning to pursue tertiary education or trade training linked to skills required by TLC.

TLC receive fifteen scholarship applications from talented rangatahi representing the King Country, Central Plateau and Ruapehu District.

TLC Chief Executive Sean Horgan said the quality of applicants keeps increasing and in turn makes the decision of who to award the scholarships to harder each year.

"It was incredibly tough to choose from such a high standard of applicants. The four recipients are outstanding young people with very bright futures ahead of them, they should be very proud," said Horgan.

Piopio Colleges head girl and board of trustee representative, Asha Goddard, is one of the four scholarship recipients. Asha will be studying a Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Auckland.

Åhakune national and regional squash club representative and Ruapehu College student, Emma Burnard is the second scholarship recipient. She will be attending the University of Waikato to study a Bachelor of Environmental Planning in Science and the Environment.

The third recipient is Hamilton Boys High School student from Benneydale, Harvey Valler. He will be studying a Bachelor of Business with a double major in Accounting and Finance and minoring in Agribusiness. Harvey plans on using his study and future qualification to work with local Iwi within the King Country region.

Åtorohanga College girl’s rugby representative, Lyric White, is the fourth recipient of a TLC scholarship. Lyric will be attending the University of Waikato to study a Bachelor of Business and Accounting.

TLC’s Inspiring Local Minds Scholarship programme provides financial support to each recipient worth $2,000 each per year for three years of study.

The selection panel included TLC Chief Executive Sean Horgan, Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT) Trustee Cathy Prendergast, and TLC Communications Manager Charlotte Porter.

WESCT Trustee, Cathy Prendergast said WESCT is very pleased to be involved in the selection process.

"WESCT are very proud to support TLC’s scholarship programme and personally I found it particularly rewarding being on the selection panel.

"Meeting so many excellent students really demonstrated the depth and strength of the connections youth have within our community.

"Each of the scholarship recipients spoke about wanting to make a positive difference to our region. We look forward to following their study journey and welcoming their newly found skills and qualifications back to the King Country in the future.