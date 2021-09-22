Drum announces managing partner appointments

Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 - 08:59

PR agency DRUM has appointed Managing Partner roles to long-standing team members Aimee Nicholls and Cassidy Meredith.

Nicholls and Meredith joined DRUM, part of the PHD Group, back in 2015 and 2014 (respectively). They have been involved with many of the agency’s best campaigns including Skinny Famous Names, DB Export’s Beer Bottle Sand, and HP Business Class, among others.

Katie Walton, DRUM General Manager says, "I am thrilled to announce the promotions of Cass and Aimee to Managing Partner roles. DRUM prides itself on producing creative solutions that drive business results for clients and any work Cass and Aimee are involved with always delivers against that benchmark. Alongside that they are both such an integral part of the agency culture and bring a passion and an energy to work each and every day."

An increased demand for sponsorship integrations, media partnerships and influencer campaigns have all played a significant part in the agency’s growth over the past year and now, Walton says, the leadership team are focusing on what’s next for DRUM to ensure the ongoing delivery of market leading work.

"We have been working on some exciting new initiatives which we are looking forward to bringing to market in the coming months."