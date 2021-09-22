Vaccination incentive for Vodafone employees #GetVaccinatedNZ #StrengthenOurTeam

Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 - 09:14

All fully vaccinated employees of Vodafone, Vodafone Retail and Hays contractors will be eligible for a $200 Vodafone Broadband credit and the chance to win 1 of 10 new phones, in a program to encourage vaccinations against Covid-19.

Jodie King, People Director, Vodafone NZ, says: "We want as many Vodafoners as possible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to keep our people and our customers safe, and to help slow the spread of the virus and avoid more lockdowns.

"We are also planning ahead - as knowing at an aggregated level how vaccinated our workforce is can inform our Covid-19 safety management plan, and helps keep our people safe at work and able to continue providing essential services to our customers. This is important for any future outbreak, or if Covid-19 becomes endemic in the community.

"To support our ongoing safety planning, we are launching a voluntary Vodafone Covid-19 Vaccination Register for all Vodafone staff. To show our appreciation to keep all our people, our whÄnau and our customers safe, we’re offering all fully vaccinated employees who register with us a $200 Vodafone broadband credit, plus the chance to win 1 of 10 new phones!

"This applies to all fully vaccinated employees of Vodafone, Vodafone Retail and Hays contractors.

"In addition, we’re continuing to offer a half day of paid leave for each vaccination appointment to make it as easy as possible for our staff to get vaccinated. To make it even easier, we will also be arranging an opportunity to get a second vaccination at our three main workplaces (Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch) at the end of October (dates to be confirmed).

"This continues our efforts share the #GetVaccinatedNZ message, joining forces with the Vodafone Warriors to encourage more New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19."

Note: the vaccination register is completely voluntary, owned by our Health and Safety team and covered by our Privacy standard.