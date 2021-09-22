Cross Valley Connections programme business case approved

Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 - 10:04

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is pleased the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Board has approved the programme business case for the Cross Valley Connections project - a more resilient, higher capacity multi modal transport link that will connect SH2 to the Seaview industrial area to ease congestion on the Petone Esplanade.

Mayor Campbell Barry says that having the programme business case approved is a really important milestone to reach.

"Now that the programme business case is approved, we’re over a significant hurdle to getting the Cross Valley Connections project started. The roading aspect of this project has been talked about since the 1960s, and having made it a priority when I was elected, I’m really excited that we’ve made this step."

"This project goes straight to the heart of addressing congestion and resilience issues in our growing city. By investing in transport infrastructure projects like Cross Valley Connections, we can ensure that we have stable and efficient transport links across the city."

"Council has set aside $160M to fund the project. Having the business case approved means we can get cracking on the next stage of the business case process required to access government funding, which generally can fund up to half of the cost of transport projects like Cross Valley Connections."

Under the current framework for the project, Stage 1 will deliver improved Public Transport and cycle connections to complement the Te Ara Tupua shared path. This will improve access to Petone and other areas of the city for all road users.

"Cross Valley Connections will be a project for all road users - transport vehicles, cyclists, walkers, and other micromobility means of travel. It will make improvements to help cyclists navigate the Ewen Bridge, improved connections to the Hutt River Trail, and improve bus journeys by prioritising them at key intersections," says Campbell Barry.

"I also want to make it very clear that, at this stage, no plans for the project layout have been finalised. Engaging with residents so that we can collectively produce the best possible outcome will occur."

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Emma Speight, says the project will provide people with more choice about how to get around the Hutt Valley, as well as supporting integrated urban development in the city.

"Together with Te Ara Tupua, the Cross Valley Connections project will help to improve access, resilience and safety of Hutt Valley’s transport network.

"Waka Kotahi is looking forward to getting started on the next phase of the project with Hutt City Council, so that people throughout the region can enjoy the benefits it will bring sooner."

More information on the project can be found here > http://www.huttcity.govt.nz/Your-Council/Projects/cross-valley-connections.