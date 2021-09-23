Neuron 'demonstrates commitment to achieving net zero'

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 13:34

Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter company, Neuron Mobility, signs The Climate Pledge to demonstrate its commitment to reducing carbon emissions across the globe

Company will measure and report greenhouse gas emissions as it introduces more strategies to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Neuron’s carbon neutral e-scooter fleet are already reducing global carbon emissions with, on average, 45% of all trips replacing car journeys, saving an estimated 770 tonnes of CO2 in Australia and 58 tonnes of CO2 in New Zealand

Neuron has demonstrated their commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 by joining The Climate Pledge. This announcement builds on Neuron’s sustainability commitments and their certification of global carbon neutral status.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, The Climate Pledge requires that businesses reach net zero carbon by 2040. As part of the initiative Neuron also agrees to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, as well as implement a range of decarbonisation strategies.

Signatories also commit to neutralising any remaining emissions with offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

Transportation is cited by the United Nations Environment Programme as contributing to nearly a quarter of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions making it a vital sector to address. In joining the pledge, Neuron addresses the global call-to-action, by providing a sustainable transport solution.

Neuron, already a leader in sustainability, is actively engaged in helping cities around the world reduce their carbon footprint by replacing short car trips. E-scooters are emission free and use significantly less energy than cars, while taking up a fraction of the space.

Globally, according to Neuron’s rider surveys, around 45% of journeys made on Neuron e-scooters have directly replaced trips that would otherwise have been made in a car. Since the company’s operations started in 2016 an estimated 1,500 tonnes of CO2 have been saved from entering the atmosphere.

Since launching in Australia in 2019, Australians have travelled over 10 million kilometres on Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes saving an estimated 770 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. Meanwhile, since launching in New Zealand in 2019, New Zealanders have travelled close to one million kilometres on Neuron’s e-scooters eliminating an estimated 58 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

To further reinforce their commitment to sustainable operations Neuron uses only renewable energy to charge e-scooters, this supports their carbon neutral operations as well as towns and cities’ sustainable transport goals.

Neuron’s distinctive orange e-scooters are specifically designed and purpose built for safe and sustainable operations. Their modular design allows them to be upgraded and refurbished throughout their life, and therefore last 2-5 times longer than many other e-scooters. When the e-scooters reach the end of their operation life, their parts are reclaimed and recycled to further reduce environmental impact.

The company introduced the world’s first battery-swappable e-scooter in 2018. Charged batteries are easily replaced on the streets without having to transport the entire e-scooter to a charging point, this further reduces Neuron’s carbon footprint.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "Sustainability is a cornerstone of our business, it is an important factor in our product design and also the way we operate our fleets in each of the cities we work in.

We’re proud to be operating as a carbon neutral business and looking to the future we have an ambitious sustainability plan which will focus more on sustainable initiatives within our production and operations. We look forward to working with The Climate Pledge partners to create a more sustainable future."

Richard Hannah, Head of ANZ at Neuron Mobility, said: "As Australia and New Zealand look towards achieving their sustainability goals, our e-scooters are already playing a significant part in replacing short car trips - reducing congestion and carbon emissions in the cities we operate in.

"Designing our own e-scooters has allowed us to be an industry leader when it comes to safety and sustainable operations, and as a result we have innovated an impressive number of world-first and pioneering features. By becoming a signatory of The Climate Pledge, we are further demonstrating Neuron’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions. "

Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, said: "I believe that now, more than ever, companies like Amazon have an obligation to lead the fight for our planet. But, solving this challenge cannot be accomplished by one company; it requires all of us to act together, and it’s one of the reasons we’re so excited to announce that more than 200 businesses have joined us in signing The Climate Pledge - a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early."