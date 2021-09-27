Simon Laube appointed Early Childhood Council CEO

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 12:09

The Early Childhood Council is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Laube as CEO.

Simon Laube joins the ECC from the Ministry of Education, and has a long early learning association in key influential positions, including Principle Advisor and Director within the Ministry on early childhood and early learning, and leading portfolios like Te Kohanga Reo Treaty claim and Early Learning Student Achievement.

"We’re delighted Simon has agreed to lead the ECC, from a high calibre field of applicants. We welcome his in-depth knowledge, relationships and experience in early childhood education policy, and regulatory and funding frameworks," said ECC President Dr Darius Singh.

"In New Zealand, we pride ourselves on having a diversity of early learning options available so that parents can choose what is best for their tamariki. I love the flexibility we have in New Zealand while ensuring that quality ECE is provided."

"On the flipside, we don’t want decisions to be made for early learning with closer attention being paid to other matters that, for example, might be more applicable to compulsory schooling. ECE and schooling are not the same. Equally, not everything we do in ECE is about education," says Simon Laube.

"There are significant challenges in early learning, including Pay Parity and Pay Equity and the ongoing effect of the pandemic on our sector and the children we care for. Conversely, there’s so much opportunity to build on our world class early learning offering and unleash its potential - we’re very pleased Simon will lead us into this exciting period," said Dr Darius Singh.

The ECC is New Zealand’s largest member organisation for community and privately owned early learning providers, representing over 3000 ECE centres.

Simon Laube commences his role with the ECC in mid October.