DB Breweries supports efforts to improve standards in Retail Liquor Industry

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 15:05

Following its appearance at the ‘Tango i te kaupae muri - Take the next step’ Conference in March, DB Breweries is proudly involved with the Retail Liquor Industry Group announced by MBIE today and supports its efforts to address problems related to breaches of employment standards in the industry.

Corporate Affairs Director, Matthew Wilson, spoke at the Conference which provided a platform for stakeholders to come together and end modern day slavery and worker exploitation within Aotearoa New Zealand.

Commenting on today’s announcement regarding the establishment of an Industry Group working proactively with MBIE to address these issues, and the recent NZARLA judgement which stripped Christchurch-based Nekita Enterprises of its licenses, Wilson said:

"DB Breweries is pleased to be working directly with MBIE on ensuring compliance and improving standards within the alcohol industry.

"We were heartened to see the recent decisions of the licensing authority clarifying that serious breaches of employment law will be taken into account when considering suitability to hold a liquor licence, and hope it serves as a reminder to license holders that they need to adhere to all laws and treat workers fairly."

Paul Millward, Sales Director at DB Breweries, echoed Mr Wilson’s comments: "I’m encouraged to see this issue receiving the attention it needs. Having been vocal about worker exploitation in the past, it’s good to see momentum in tackling these issues and action being taken."