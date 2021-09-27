Allianz Donna Walker award winners to be announced at Women in Insurance virtual panel

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 15:35

As part of ANZIIF's Women in Insurance month initiative, ANZIIF is hosting a panel of industry leaders to talk through contributions to innovation and technology in insurance. The Women in Insurance Virtual Panel Discussion will take place on Thursday, 30 September 12:00pm - 2:30pm AEST.

The winners of the Allianz Donna Walker Awards will be announced at the event. The Allianz Donna Walker Awards were created in memory of Donna Walker. Donna Walker was the Chief Technical Officer at Allianz and was appointed to the ANZIIF Board in March 2017. She was a much loved and respected member of the insurance community.

The Donna Walker awards shine a light on individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of insurance professionalism and promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the industry.

The award will acknowledge one professional in each of the two categories (Inspiring Leadership and Emerging Talent) who has demonstrated outstanding professionalism, commitment, achievement and passion in the insurance industry.

In a recent ANZIIF article, Angela Kelly, Chief Insurance Officer - VMIA, commented that she is looking forward to participating on the panel.

‘Creating new connections and hearing how different parts of the sector are responding to the challenges of our environment is a terrific way to build your own knowledge and make a contribution to the exciting future of insurance at the same time,’ she said.

‘After 30 years in the industry, the past year has been most exciting time of my career.’

THE PANEL

Naby Mariyam (Moderator)

Chief Executive Officer

Coverhero

The panel will discuss:

The role technology has in the future and switching the dial

What drove them to insurance innovation

The barriers that are blocking innovation and how they are overcoming them

Experiences of gender bias within their career

