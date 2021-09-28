Dairy Women's Network announces partnership with Xero

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 09:07

Dairy Women’s Network, an organisation of impact that supports people and farming businesses in the dairy industry, is announcing a partnership with Figured and Xero who together oï¬er an integrated Software-as-a-Service (Saas) cloud ï¬nancial management solution for the agri sector.

The agreement will see Dairy Women's Network, Figured and Xero work together to educate, inspire and support DWN members in using smart ï¬nancial management software, and the beneï¬ts the software can oï¬er in terms of eï¬ciency and proï¬tability.

"We’re pleased to formalise this partnership with Figured and Xero after working with them on many events already," said DWN Chief Executive Jules Benton. "With the rise of on-farm technology, we know our members will get a lot of value from their combined knowledge around smart ï¬nancial management and data-driven decision making."

An estimated 50% of New Zealand farmers are using Figured and Xero to help drive improvements in productivity, proï¬tability, and sustainability, with ï¬nancial data ï¬owing in automatically from Xero’s accounting software.

Figured General Manager John Gibson said of the agreement: "This collaboration is a natural extension of our ongoing support for the dairy sector. Around 50% of New Zealand’s dairy farms are now on Figured. But there are still so many more that could beneï¬t from a clearer picture of their farm’s ï¬nancial health. With all challenges dairy farmers face, from environmental planning to skill shortages, we want to make it easy for everyone to access accurate farm data, to see their options and more conï¬dently plan for the future."

The Xero and Figured software solution can help farmers respond to changes in the global market and the prices of key agricultural commodities such as feed and fertiliser. It can also help them to predict the long-term ï¬nancial impacts of decisions around succession, machinery or land purchases, as well as track livestock and dairy production.

"The partnership between Xero, Figured and Dairy Women’s Network is a reï¬ection of our joint commitment to the dairy sector, most importantly empowering members to be both business leaders in farming and advocates of wellbeing. We know that often a lot of the bookkeeping and ï¬nancial management sit with women in farming, and that this can be a major source of stress.

That's where our joint training and support comes in. As well as free access to mental health support for users with our Xero Assistance Programme" says Cam Anderson, Head of Strategic Verticals and Partnerships, Xero.

One of the ï¬rst events members will be able to enjoy will be the Xero and Figured two day Tech Expo on November 2-3 2021, to introduce attendees to the diï¬erent software and technology available and how they can improve the business of farming. The aim is to empower DWN member farmers to better understand how integrated technology can simplify administration and future proof their business.