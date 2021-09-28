New Ravensdown Director elected in the Western North Island

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 10:09

Taranaki farmer and former Ravensdown employee, Mike Davey is the co-operative’s newest shareholder-elected director, announced at yesterday’s 2021 annual meeting.

Mike Davey has been elected as Director for Area 5, which stretches from New Plymouth to Wellington City and includes southern parts of Ruapehu and TaupÅ. Mike is a cropping farmer, elected member of the Taranaki Regional Council and has over 40 years’ experience in the fertiliser business.

Ravensdown Chair John Henderson says Mike’s knowledge of the co-operative will be an asset as the co-operative and its shareholders navigate an evolving regulatory environment.

"Ravensdown is striving to provide a dependable supply of quality products in a truly integrated way while anticipating farmers’ needs in a changing landscape. This is no small challenge and Mike joining the board is a most welcome addition," said John.

"The main reason our shareholders seek their co-operative’s support is to help them with the efficient use of nutrients to optimise production within their commitments to the environment. This is at the heart of smarter farming, which is a subject I know Mike is passionate about."

As an advocate for the rural sector and someone who was employed in the fertiliser industry since he was 15, Mike is a well-known local figure who left Ravensdown in March 2020.

"I look forward to bringing to the table my knowledge and commitment to our co-operative and working with my fellow Board members as they continue setting the direction for Ravensdown at such a critical time for the sector," said Mike.

John Henderson has reached the 12-year maximum term for an elected director. He now becomes one of the three appointed directors and continues as Chair.

"I’d like to thank all the shareholders in the region who have shown support for the co-operative and for my efforts as director - it’s been a privilege to represent them. I also acknowledge all the other candidates and those who voted in the Area 5 election because it shows a healthy participation and interest in a co-operative that has such a vital role to play," John concluded.