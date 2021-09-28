TLC doubles community funding - The Lines Company

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 12:25

Community groups are being urged to apply for funding support following an extra $10,000 cash injection from the Lines Company (TLC).

TLC has doubled the amount of money available for community support, increasing the October funding pot from $10,000 to $20,000. The increase has been made with the full support of WESCT (Waitomo Energy Services Consumer Trust) which owns TLC on behalf of its Customers.

TLC chief executive Sean Horgan said both organisations want funding to be available quickly given additional pressure on local community groups caused by COVID-19.

"We know that all groups will be under pressure and that it may be harder to raise money elsewhere. A one-off boost to our community funding budget is a fast way of getting additional money to where it is most needed," Horgan said.

TLC runs two community funding rounds each year with a focus on activities that support children, youth and whanau or help promote energy efficiency. Preference is given to projects or events that benefit and help create better local communities, reach a large number of people and have high visibility.

In March this year, 11 groups successfully applied and received TLC funding, including the Taumarunui Cosmopolitan Club and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand.

"The criteria is pretty wide and as long as there is community benefit, we are happy to look at applications from most projects or events," Horgan said.

"With a number of projects being planned to help our community for Christmas, now’s a good time to for groups to get into gear to apply."

Horgan said TLC was constantly reviewing its community funding programmes and would adjust aims and objectives as necessary. Earlier this month, TLC donated $60,000 to seven local foodbanks to help struggling families hit by the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

Applications for the October community funding round open on Friday October 1 and close on Sunday October 31. All applications must be made online. Application forms are available at: www.thelinescompany.co.nz