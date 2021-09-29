ACC Futures welcomes new CE

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 18:18

The ACC Futures Coalition has welcomed the appointment of Megan Main as Chief Executive of ACC.

"ACC is a taonga, an essential part of this country’s public services", said Glenn Barclay co-convenor of the Coalition, "but for too long it has been treated as just an insurer that happens to be publicly owned. Most of the recent CEs of ACC have come from a private insurance background and failed to grasp that they were heading a public organisation that is part of a wider system that deals with the essential health and social needs of many New Zealanders."

"Ms. Main’s background in health and public services is encouraging," said Mr. Barclay, "and we are looking for a shift in how ACC operates to better reflect its goals and the original Woodhouse principles that drove the establishment of the scheme in the first place. We look forward to working with her once she takes up her role."