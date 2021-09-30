Taiwan accession to CPTPP has Business Council support

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 14:52

The New Zealand Taiwan Business Council welcomes the news that Taiwan has applied formally to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"Taiwan is New Zealand’s seventh largest goods export market and we already have a very high quality FTA with Taiwan" said Council Chair Charles Finny.

"The CPTPP Agreement has an open accession clause. Any jurisdiction that can meet the high standard set by the Agreement is encouraged to apply. Taiwan has demonstrated through its agreements with New Zealand and Singapore that it can meet that standard.

"Taiwan is a strong and active member of the WTO and APEC. Taiwan shares the same values as New Zealand as a society and it has pursued very similar policies to New Zealand in managing the COVID pandemic. Indigenous Taiwanese also enjoys strong links with MÄori, links which are emphasised in the Chapter 19 arrangements of the ANZTEC agreement."

"I hope that New Zealand and other CPTPP members give positive consideration to this application and ensure that Taiwan is allowed to accede to this Agreement as quickly as it is possible to do so."