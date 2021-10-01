Mayor Phil Goff welcomes newly elected Ports of Auckland board chair

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 11:08

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he looks forward to working with the newly elected chair of Ports of Auckland.

"I welcome the board’s decision to elect Jan Dawson as its new chair, following her appointment to the board in August," he says.

"Jan brings a wealth of governance and leadership experience, with previous roles as the board chair of Westpac New Zealand Limited, deputy chair of Air New Zealand Limited, and five years as the chief executive of KPMG New Zealand.

"Jan’s skillset and expertise will be invaluable in responding to the disruption caused by COVID-19 and its impact on international shipping; the work currently underway to fully implement the recommendations of the independent health and safety review; and providing oversight and strategic direction to accelerate the rollout of the Port’s automation project.

"I look forward to working with her and would like to thank the outgoing chair Bill Osborne for his service."