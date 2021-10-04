Change of chair at TLC - The Lines Company

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 05:00

The Lines Company (TLC) is set for a change at the top.

Board chair Mark Darrow is retiring at the end of October after two full terms, to be replaced by current TLC director, Bella Takiari-Brame. Waitomo Energy Services Consumer Trust (WESCT) Chair Peter Keeling announced the change today.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Mark for the huge contribution he has made to TLC over his five years as Board chair. WESCT owns TLC on behalf of the wider community so we have a close relationship with the Board. This is an exciting change, possible because of the strong leadership from Mark and the calibre of directors we have on the Board." Keeling said.

"I congratulate Bella on her selection by her colleagues around the Board. WESCT Trustees look forward to working with her and other members of the Board as they continue to focus on growing this asset and sharing the benefits with the community."

Takiari-Brame, of NgÄti Maniapoto descent, joined the TLC Board in December 2019. She is a Chartered Accountant with over 15 years’ experience both internationally and in New Zealand’s energy sector.

She holds governance positions in Crown, Iwi and commercial entities including Crown Infrastructure Partners, ACC, Te Ohu Kaimoana and Braemar Hospital. She is also a Trustee of the Maniapoto Maori Trust Board.

Previously general manager finance at WEL Networks, said she was "honoured" to have won the contested process and the support of her Board colleagues.

"This community is my home and I want what is best for those who live here. I am deeply committed to continuing the legacy of helping our community prosper and grow through the provision of reliable, safe energy."

Darrow was appointed a TLC director in 2015 and Chair in 2016. He has overseen a number of milestones including the appointment of chief executive Sean Horgan, the adoption of a 10-year asset management plan, an ambitious meter acquisition program and the introduction of Time of Use pricing. Last year the company also opted to move to retailer billing and won an award at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. In the same year, TLC reported a financial result of $6 million net profit after tax, its second-best result financial result ever.

Darrow offered warm congratulations to his successor and said he leaves the Board "deeply satisfied and proud" of what the company has achieved.

"We took on an ambitious target of transforming the business and I am very happy that we have now largely done that. I look forward to seeing what will be achieved in the future."