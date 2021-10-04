Callaghan Innovation funded software firm sold to German tech giant

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 07:05

A Kiwi SME whose software add-in is used on 1.8bn emails by users in over 80 countries annually has sold to a German multinational tech firm.

Auckland based Crossware has developed new technology to help organisations rapidly disseminate time sensitive information to staff and customers - including pandemic alerts.

The software, which has an estimated 10% share of the global email signature market, allows multinational corporations with thousands of employees around the world a centralised way to manage the content of staff email signatures - without the need to manually configure settings on every device.

A recent update of the locally designed technology will see employee email signatures become the next frontier for advertisers - allowing marketers to control and even sell the space around the signature as an advertising medium.

Crossware, which received a government research grant through Callaghan Innovation to develop the email signature technology, helps create the email signatures of over 1 million users globally and was the first in the world to develop a signature product for Office 365.

Already a diverse range of 3,000 international corporations including BDO Global one of the world’s largest professional services firms, Chiquita Brands, French multinational ad agency Havas, Shiseido, Abu Dhabi’s shipping port operator and government departments such as New Zealand’s Ministry of Health and Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa are using the software to manage the structure and regulatory compliance of staff emails.

The technology is designed to be used for both internal communications, such as disseminating outbreak alerts during COVID and external communications - providing marketers with a low-cost way to deliver brand messages to customers or allowing them to sell banner advertising campaigns to suppliers, such as a distributor with multiple product ranges.

Per Andersen, Crossware director, says the global potential for email signatures to be more effectively utilised as a digital communication tool is significant.

"We know that emails are more likely to be viewed first thing in the morning and more often throughout the day than social media platforms in the workplace and what we have seen during the pandemic is a constantly evolving macro environment with organisations needing to update their staff and customers stakeholders in real time.

"Our data shows the average user sends around five emails a day and each email has the potential to deliver additional messages to recipients through its signature - whether HR are alerting staff to a localised COVID outbreak or a sales team updating them on a new product line the company has released.

"The potential to communicate via email signatures is poorly understood by most organisations. A company with 1,000 staff sending five emails per day to an average of three recipients could potentially have 5.5 million views annually of its corporate signature campaigns - all at next to no cost and served to a more qualified target audience than other communication mediums.

"Our new Signature Designer will allow companies to create and track multiple email signature banner campaigns for the delivery of internal messages to staff and to customers. It is sophisticated enough to manage multiple campaigns across different segments of recipients and can change the content of the messages in real time based on the subject line or content of the email.

"At the same time, we can help ensure that every email sent from a company device is compliant with international regulations," he says.

Andersen says while the opportunity cost of not effectively using email signatures to deliver proactive communications to stakeholders is significant, the potential risks of allowing uncontrolled signatures is even higher.

"In companies where the email signature is not centrally controlled, staff are often left to construct their own. Aside from the issues with using out of date branding or unoptimised logo images, international risks around regulatory compliance are becoming more prevalent - as law makers in 40 countries have now introduced anti-spam legislation in an attempt to stem the tide of junk mail flooding our inboxes every day.

"We are also seeing growing concerns around emails sent from mobile devices which are the source of around 20% of all emails - and yet are often overlooked by organisations as a potential source of liability," he says.

Andersen says the original idea for the software was first developed when multinational insurance firm Aon asked them to design a centralised way to manage the signatures of staff across its 70 affiliated companies without having to update every workstation around the world individually.

He says it took him several months to recognise that this was a widespread issue for firms and could be developed into a repeatable solution.

Andersen says the company’s major break came in 2014 when they were approached by Microsoft to provide a signature solution for global sports marketing corporation IMG.

Their immediate success with the implementation of the product saw Crossware selected by Microsoft as its preferred email signature solution and the first ever product to be sold on Microsoft’s AppSource - a business app marketplace. They are also now part of the Microsoft ISV Partner Advisory Group, a select group of developers which meets bi-annually with top executives of Microsoft to discuss new developments and products.

The global relationship with Microsoft has helped the Auckland based company grow to a team of 25 with over 90% of its multimillion-dollar revenue derived from its export earnings.

The latest version of the software is based on a new technology first developed by Google to create applications that are easy to manage and deploy anywhere, now known as Kubernetes. Crossware’s new email signature management solution for Enterprise Private Cloud is hosted within the customer’s own Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure and is the first that can be installed in any part of the world where Azure operates within 24 hours, or on a client’s public cloud.

The "closed loop" technology, another world first, adds a signature to emails within a secure environment.

Andersen says the secure closed loop model has given them an advantage over their competitors with the security protocols of many organisations preventing emails from being looped through an external third party.

Crossware is the second strategic acquisition by eKomi in 2021. All Crossware staff at their Auckland and UK offices will remain with the company with the exception of Andersen.

Michael Ambros, CEO and founder of eKomi, says Crossware are the first step in a series of acquisitions that will expand the group and accelerate an ambitious growth strategy.

"With the purchase of Crossware, we at eKomi are embarking on an exciting journey with the aim of becoming the leading European customer experience group.

"The software from Crossware is used by millions of users worldwide, providing our group of companies with immediate growth and improve the customer experience for our customers," says Ambros.