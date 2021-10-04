Road Efficiency Group and Company-X in running for Reseller News Innovation Awards

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 14:09

Ground-breaking technology from the Road Efficiency Group (REG) and Company-X is a double finalist in the Reseller News Innovation Awards.

REG Insights, the world’s first national roading performance reporting and data quality assurance tool, is a finalist in the New Zealand-wide Innovation and Digital Transformation categories of the Reseller News awards.

REG, a collaboration between Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and 68 road controlling authorities including Waka Kotahi, the Department of Conservation and city and district councils, commissioned a data quality benchmarking project designed to lead to evidence-led decision making in the transport sector.

Since its launch in 2019, every road controlling authority has used the tool every year to view the quality of data they are responsible for, assisted with or been involved in. Having the information available and understandable has changed the culture and the attitude towards data quality in the sector. An improvement can be seen in data quality metrics over five years.

The finalists were published in a Reseller News post on Friday. "We are honoured to showcase such a grand display of Kiwi ingenuity in what has been yet another challenging year of uncertainty in New Zealand," said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at Reseller News publisher IDG.

"Enormous credit to the market-leading partners continuing to press ahead in helping customers innovate at pace -- despite the notable difficulties -- which once again demonstrates the depth of transformation taking place across the country."

The winners will be announced on November 19. The project was also a finalist in the Excellence in Govtech category of the IT Professionals New Zealand Awards in July.