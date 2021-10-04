'TheMarket joins forces with HowtoDAD to create Christmas ad, virtually'

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 16:02

Today, TheMarket.com, has launched its Get Christmas All Done TV campaign, created in collaboration with Jordan Watson of HowtoDAD and his wife HowtoMum during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown in August.

After New Zealand was suddenly put into alert level 4 restrictions and the unknowingness of when it would end, TheMarket had to quickly pivot their Christmas commercial concept, which was only days away from being produced. They partnered with the Watsons to create a new concept and shoot the ad in Tauranga, with TheMarket directing via Microsoft Teams.

TheMarket’s GM of TheMarketing, Catalina Wilkinson commented "We landed on a concept that captures the reality of what New Zealanders are currently living in being stuck at home, all with a bit of tongue and cheek Kiwi humour."

The ad centres around HowtoDAD obnoxiously scrolling on his phone while eating chips on the couch. HowtoMUM who famously has never shown her face on screen or revealed her true identity features in the ad as a stressed-out mother trying to organise the yearly Christmas shop for the families three children, Mila (8 years old), Nala (3 years old) and Alba (6 years old). Frustrated at the lack of response from HowtoDAD, HowtoMUM throws a pillow at him. The punchline is when HowtoDAD shows he was busy purchasing the items as she was listing them - showing her how he ‘Got Christmas All Done’ easily at TheMarket.com, without leaving the house.

"I am really proud of the team for essentially going from brainstorm, concept, production and to final cut in only 14 working days - a normal television ad takes a lot more time but it turned out great. The biggest challenge was getting talent, a filming location and product at short notice, all while ensuring the production was of high quality - which may or may not have given me sleepless nights," said Wilkinson.

Watson enjoyed the new challenge of filming the ad under covid restrictions. "We pitched a few concepts into TheMarket and were initially prepared to shoot it ourselves in our home, but we welcomed the level two announcement that allowed us to get the help of Hawke’s Bay based production house, The Story Co., in to help."

Justus Wilde, CEO of TheMarket commented "Although no one knows what this Christmas season will bring, TheMarket is the perfect way for Kiwis to ‘Get Christmas All Done’. From home to beauty, toys to tech, special gifts, decorations, summer entertaining and more, the campaign doesn’t just show the breadth of products and thousands of brands available on TheMarket, but also the ease of the platform without having to leave the house."

To help bring the campaign to life further, HowtoDAD also shared his Top 10 Gift Picks on TheMarket blog. Visit https://themarket.com/nz/content/how-to-dad-top-gift-picks

To view TheMarket’s Get Christmas All Done ad: https://youtu.be/ODQLR02RgvE