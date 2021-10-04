Air New Zealand adding red flights between Australia and NZ in January

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 18:34

In line with the New Zealand Government’s release of MIQ rooms at 12pm, Tuesday 5 October, Air New Zealand has added 25 ‘red’ flights from Australia - New Zealand to their schedule in January.

Flights will be available to book from 9am, Tuesday 5 October. The airline asks that customers check its flight schedule before selecting their MIQ date to ensure they select a date that has an applicable departing "red" flight. Customers will have 48 hours to book their flights following securing an MIQ room.

As with the December flights, the ‘red’ (quarantine) flights will sit alongside the current ‘green’ (quarantine free) flights available in the booking system. The airline’s ‘red’ services will start with NZ8, the ‘green’ services will start with NZ1.

Please follow the January schedule below for further information. If customers wish to travel in December, there are a number of seats still available.

If customers currently booked on a green flight wish to transfer their booking to a red flight, we recommend they go online to put their flight into credit and use that credit to rebook onto a red service.