NZTR announces next round of Stakes Innovation Fund decisions

Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 - 17:59

NZTR is pleased to announce that the Wanganui Jockey Club, the Waverley Racing Club, the Ashburton Racing Club, the West Coast circuit and Gallop South will be the next beneficiaries of NZTR’s Stakes Innovation Fund.

A $20,000 bonus will be awarded to the owners of a horse who aggregates the most points across the Waverley Cup (14 November) and the Listed Wanganui Cup (27 November), with the bonus only applying to a horse who starts in both races.

"The Wanganui Jockey Club proudly supports the Waverley Racing Club’s 150th anniversary," said Bret Field, Operations Manager Wanganui Jockey Club. "This year, we will collectively be celebrating 323 years of racing at our venues.

"In 2018, Waverley-trained Glory Days went back-to-back to secure this unique double for Bill Thurlow and connections. This adds an extra bit of interest to our Cup races and both of our clubs look forward to seeing who can rise to the top and secure this bonus."

Harvey Wilson, President Waverley Racing Club said, "We are a closely knit, small community club and it’s great to partner with a neighbouring club and provide this type of incentive. We thank NZTR for their support through the Innovation Fund."

Looking to the south, three initiatives have been approved to support the West Coast circuit, the Ashburton Racing Club, and Gallop South.

On the West Coast, the Innovation Fund will contribute a total of $20,000 in bonuses to the owners and trainers of the five horses that perform the best across the three race meeting series.

To be eligible, horses will be required to start at least twice across the three days, with points to be allocated based on performance. The bonus will be shared on an 80/20 basis between owners and trainers.

$10,000 in bonuses from the Innovation Fund are available for the Ashburton Maiden Stayers Challenge, which runs across four race meetings from October 31 through to April 6 next year.

The winning connections of the Maiden Stayers Challenge races will receive a bonus of $2,500.

Jeff McLaughlin, Club Manager for both Ashburton Racing Club and the West Coast clubs said, "We’re very grateful to gain support for a bonus on the West Coast to incentivise owners to back up horses across the three days at Omoto, Reefton and Kumara. This will support strong field sizes on one of New Zealand’s most iconic racing circuits.

"Supporting the Ashburton Maiden Stayers Challenge is a great way to ensure that we continue to see strong participation in staying races in the South Island. New Zealand has a proud history of breeding first-class stayers that we want to see continue."

A $30,000 bonus ($20,000 of which comes from the Innovation Fund) is on offer for the Gore Picnic at the Races Series, which gets underway on 27 October.

Page 2 of 2

The series comprises the four Gore race meetings from October through to mid-March, and a points system will operate on every race across these meetings. The bonus will be awarded to the horse who aggregates the most points across the four-meeting series.

To be eligible for the bonus, a horse must compete in at least two of the four race meetings.

Jo Gordon, Racing Manager Gallop South, said, "Gallop South would like to thank NZTR for partnering three southern clubs - Gore, Tapanui, and Wyndham - and giving them the opportunity to reward owners for racing in the deep South."

Further information on each of these bonuses/series will be available in the October version of the Racing Programme Guide, which will also be available on the LOVERACING.NZ website.