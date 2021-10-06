Celebration, connection and pride 'at the forefront' of next Dairy Women's Network conference

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 07:53

People who are passionate about the dairy sector are invited to join Dairy Women’s Network at their DWN22 Brighter. Braver. Bolder conference in April next year.

Held in Invercargill, the event will feature a programme of interactive workshops, keynote speakers, a breakfast session, a gala dinner and more, designed to help attendees equip themselves with the resources to create a brighter future.

These sessions will fall under one of four pillars - Your Farm, Your Business, Your Community and Your Industry - with topics focused on farm practices, the business aspect, farm teams and personal wellbeing, and the role of dairy in the global market.

"I want to celebrate how amazing our industry is, what we have overcome and achieved, and to know that we can tackle anything that comes our way, together," said Conference Chair Rebecca Green.

"The committee is working hard to create a programme with new learnings and tools to help our industry through the different scenarios we are facing."

Green is joined by Vice Chair Nicola Bryant, and committee members Aimee Wilson, Kielee Mathis, Rachel Usmar, Davinia Harrison, Maria Alvarez and Olivia Byars.

The committee are grassroots and dairy farming in rural communities around New Zealand, and bring an understanding of the needs of their fellow farmers to the planning process - including clear solutions and actions to help equip them with the knowledge and tools for their businesses now and in the future. Ensuring attendees are equipped with the tools to make bold decisions with confidence, support their farm businesses and be proud to be farming are the focuses of the team.

But learning is only one key outcome for the conference, with opportunities for professional development, personal wellbeing, celebration, connection and networking also on the cards.

"I want people to come to conference and walk away feeling energised, hopeful, brighter and braver to face what’s going on," said Green.

The move from regional conferences back to a national conference will see some changes made to the conference format, including the length of the event.

The two-day conference will feature the gala dinner, at which the 2022 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year and the Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader of the Year will be announced.

"Great people are what make our industry what it is. We look forward to honouring the hard work, dedication and success of our North and South Island award nominees, and hosting an industry-wide celebration."

www.dwn.co.nz @dairywomen /dwn.co.nz