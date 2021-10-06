Feedback sought on definition of a Maori business - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 16:02

E rapua ana nga whakaaro o te iwi mo te patai, he aha tçnei mea te umanga Maori

E inoingia ana nga tangata katoa o Aotearoa mo o ratou whakaaro mo te tautuhitanga o tçnei mea te umanga Maori, te ki a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te ra nei.

Ka tîmata te toro i nga whakaaro o te tautuhitanga tumatanui hei te Wenerei , 6 Whiringa-a-nuku/Oketopa, a, ka mutu atu hei 5pm hei te Paraire, 5 Whiringa-a-rangi/Noema 2021.

Kua oti tçnei tautuhitanga hukihuki te tuhi i runga ano i te mahi kotui me nga kanohi mai i nga ropu pakihi Maori, i nga hinonga kawanatanga, i nga whare wananga, me te hapori umanga Maori.

"I tçnei wa kaore he tautuhitanga kotahi kua oti te whakaae mo nga umanga Mâori, puta noa i te motu, i paratî ai nga matapae maha o nga raraunga umanga Maori e whakamahia ana e nga hinonga maha a te kawanatanga," e ai ki te kî a te kaiwhakahaere pumanawa, me nga rautaki punaha raraunga, a Eleisha Hawkins.

"Ma te tarei i tçtahi tautuhitanga i ata whakaaetia ka tokeke nga mahi puta noa i te kawanatanga mo te ine i nga mahi a nga umanga Maori."

Ko tçnei mea te whakawhanake tautuhitanga hei tautoko i te tokeke o te punaha raraunga o Aotearoa tçtahi wahi o te kawenga arataki raraunga o Tatauranga Aotearoa.

"E u ana matou ki te hora i çtahi atu raraunga mo ngai Maori, ki te whakapiki hoki i ahua o ta matou tuhi, tapae mohiotanga mo nga umanga Maori, kia mohiotia ai he tika pu, ka tutuki hoki i aua mohiotanga nga matea mohiotanga," te ki a Ms Hawkins.

E inoi ana matou ki a koe kia tuku tapaetanga mai. Tirohia Mâori business definition: Consultation.

Feedback sought on definition of a Maori business

New Zealanders are being asked for their views on the definition of a Maori business, Stats NZ said today.

Public consultation on the draft definition will begin on Wednesday, 6 October, and end at 5pm on Friday, 5 November 2021.

The draft definition has been developed in partnership with representatives from Maori business organisations, government agencies, academia, and the Maori business community.

"There’s currently no agreed definition of Maori business nationally, which leads to multiple estimates of Maori business data being used by different government agencies," data system strategy and capability general manager Eleisha Hawkins said.

"Creating an agreed definition will enable consistency across government in how we measure Maori business activity."

Developing definitions to support consistency across New Zealand’s data system is part of Stats NZ’s data leadership role.

"We are committed to delivering more and better data for and about Maori, and to improving the way we record and present information on Maori business to ensure it is accurate and meets information needs," Ms Hawkins said.

We encourage you to make a submission. See Mâori business definition: Consultation.

Visit our website to read this news story and the consultation:

Feedback sought on definition of a Mâori business

Mâori business definition: Consultation