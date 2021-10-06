'BEIA’s 45th Annual Conference postponed until 2022'

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 16:14

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) and Hawke’s Bay Tourism have announced the postponement of BEIA’s 45th Annual Conference in Hawke’s Bay until 2022.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins, and Hamish Saxton, Chief Executive of Tourism Hawke’s Bay together say the risks associated with the current Covid-19 outbreak, as well as the continued lockdowns in Auckland and Waikato, and the uncertainty around travel restrictions have necessitated this difficult decision.

"It was important to both organisations that we delivered on several key objectives. Firstly, to provide an opportunity for our business events community to come together after what has been a torrid two years. Secondly, to enable Hawke’s Bay Tourism to showcase their wonderful region. And finally, it was to provide thought-provoking content, which supported our theme of BEing Bold, Brave and Ready," Lisa Hopkins says.

The conference was to be held from 1 to 3 November. All delegates who have registered and paid for the conference will receive a full refund.

"We look forward to returning to the Hawke’s Bay region in 2022. The teams are working on new dates right now and these will be announced soon," she says.

BEIA’s Annual General Meeting will still go ahead online, and a date for this will be confirmed shortly.