Tauranga leadership training for small businesses and trades

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 10:42

Leadership Training for Trades and Small Businesses is available to businesses on Friday 29th October between 8.30am - 12.30pm. Maria Cafer from The Human Factor is the provider of leadership training specifically tailored to Trade and Small Business Owners who are starting out with new employees or want to train their existing staff in how to lead others. This course will be held at Shared Workspace (on the second floor above Lighting Direct, lift provided) in the Bay City Shopping Centre, 1/65 Chapel Street, Tauranga 3110.

Are you are a small business owner who has taken on a new employee for the first time or are your staff moving into leadership roles? Then this course will provide you with the groundwork to successfully manage your new team members and help you lead people in a more effective way. Alternatively, this course will also benefit trade businesses with new apprentices. Register your senior team members to learn how to demonstrate the right leadership skills and behaviours that will reflect well on you and your company.

We’re sure some of your people have been shoulder tapped by your competitors, it’s happening throughout the country and even Australia is trying to poach our people! Until the borders open and skilled workers come flooding back this will continue. So your first priority should be keeping hold of your good staff, but how? First thing first, get your leadership skills and knowledge right. You may have come off the tools or bought a business, and although you know the industry inside out you’re just winging it with leadership skills you’ve probably learnt on the fly. Rule number one of keeping staff is to lead them well. You don’t need to do a course through university that takes hours of your precious time - just get the basics right in four hours with The Human Factor.

Recruiting new staff is incredibly hard in this talent shortage market, especially for the small businesses and trades. This is an excellent opportunity to motivate and retain your team by learning how to appreciate, recognise and reward them whenever possible. In return, they will remain loyal and you can then keep smashing out those jobs and deadlines for your valuable clients.

Maria Cafer is a qualified HR professional with over 15 years’ experience working in a variety of organisations including SMEs and Trades. Her passion lies in increasing employee engagement in businesses and she has a strong proven track record of turning difficult issues into positive ones. Her approach is simple, effective and no-fuss and this training will be delivered the same way.

"I’m married to a plumber and have grown up with many tradesmen in my family (builders, plumbers and electricians) so I understand what you like and what you don’t when it comes to training and HR consultation. I have a strong understanding about the challenges your sector encounter and I love working with staff, managers and owners to get your business back on track. I also have a small business myself and completely understand what a struggle it can be, especially when you start employing staff.

I was inspired to create this Leadership training because trades and small businesses need cost effective, short and sharp training that helps them lead in a positive way. This in turn generates higher productivity." Maria Cafer, Director at The Human Factor.