Farmers invited to join live-streamed DairyNZ AGM

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 11:17

Dairy farmers nationwide are encouraged to attend DairyNZ’s livestreamed annual general meeting (AGM) and celebrate dairy’s achievements during a challenging year.

DairyNZ board chair Jim van der Poel says the AGM on Wednesday, October 20, is being held online in light of the ongoing Covid-19 disruption, so all levy payers can join.

"Farmers can feel proud of their contribution to providing jobs and income for New Zealand over the past year when Covid-19 has created economic uncertainty."

"Our Annual Report highlights the wide range of work farmers and DairyNZ have been working together on. We have significantly improved wintering practices, regional projects are underway to reduce dairy’s environmental footprint and lift water quality, and we are making strong progress on M. bovis. Eradication."

The report also shares the latest insights from DairyNZ-funded research. This includes promising research into improving cow fertility and how to breed higher yielding forage crops. The report also shares DairyNZ-commissioned research showing that New Zealand dairy farmers are the world’s most carbon efficient.

"We are looking forward to welcoming farmers to our AGM and we invite farmers to share any questions they have for us at this event," says Mr van der Poel.

Results from the directors’ election will also be announced at the meeting, filling one position on the DairyNZ board.

The AGM is being held at 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 20. Farmers can register to join the livestream at dairynz.co.nz/agm.

Voting closes soon for DairyNZ board

Dairy farmers are invited to have their say on who will join DairyNZ’s Board of Directors.

This year, two candidates have been nominated for one position on the board: Stu Muir and Jacqueline Rowarth. Farmers can vote online by 12 noon on Tuesday, October 19.