Further Level 3 extension devastating for retailers

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 18:58

The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ.

"Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown, and businesses in the Waikato and Northland will be bracing themselves after the expansion of Level 3 restrictions announced today," Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive, said today. "As the Level 3 area continues to expand, businesses further south are asking if their regions will be next. This is at a time when nearly a third of retail businesses are not sure they will survive the next 12 months.

"The fact is that even Level 4 restrictions in Auckland did not effectively stop the spread of COVID-19, and the ongoing lockdowns, including the new Auckland "Roadmap" are causing economic carnage, without stopping the spread of COVID-19. It is more important than ever that we get the population vaccinated to help businesses recover. The Government should, at the very least, set a date by which vaccinations need to be completed, make it easy businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated without risking a personal grievance, and provide greater financial support for businesses through this period.